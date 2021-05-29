General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 3.9%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.92. 702,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,910,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

