Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 349,810 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 94,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

