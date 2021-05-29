Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th.

GVDNY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,154. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $68.24 and a 1-year high of $90.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

