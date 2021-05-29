Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Acquires C$1,159,890.00 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 2,829,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,159,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,166,809.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 2,000,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$820,000.00.

TSE GVC opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Glacier Media Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.05 million and a PE ratio of -54.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

