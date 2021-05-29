Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Acquires C$1,159,890.00 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 2,829,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,159,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,166,809.
Geoffrey Lawson Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 2,000,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$820,000.00.
TSE GVC opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Glacier Media Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.05 million and a PE ratio of -54.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.
Glacier Media Company Profile
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
