Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 730,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,234. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

