Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 372.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,509,000 after purchasing an additional 294,538 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $193.71 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average is $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

