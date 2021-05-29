Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.44 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.87. 196,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,135. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 52-week low of $130.92 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.14.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.