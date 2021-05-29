GoByte Hits Market Cap of $515,147.48 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $515,147.48 and $2,209.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

