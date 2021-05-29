Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 750,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 691,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

