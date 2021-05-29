Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the April 29th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GRMC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 56,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,953. Goldrich Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About Goldrich Mining
