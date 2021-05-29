Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the April 29th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRMC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 56,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,953. Goldrich Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Goldrich Mining alerts:

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.