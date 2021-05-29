Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.94. 223,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,461. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

