Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after buying an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after acquiring an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

