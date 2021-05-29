GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the April 29th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $$4.25 on Friday. GREE has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Get GREE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GREE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.