Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the April 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Greenlight Capital Re stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 75,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,084. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

In related news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

