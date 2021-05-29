Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.32

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $9.32. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 75,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

