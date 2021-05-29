Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BMBOY remained flat at $$7.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

