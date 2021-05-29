Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.95%.
Shares of GTMAY stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.23.
About Grupo TMM, S.A.B.
