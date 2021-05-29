Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.95%.

Shares of GTMAY stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Grupo TMM, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.23.

About Grupo TMM, S.A.B.

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates through four segments: Specialized Maritime Transportation, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican and international waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services for ships; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

