GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,426,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock worth $1,918,828. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

