GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $553,000 in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,509 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Brightcove as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other Brightcove news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.06 million, a PE ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.