GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $569,000 Investment in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

MOV stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $643.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

