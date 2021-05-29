Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GZUHY opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43.
About Guangzhou R&F Properties
Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.