Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.48. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $106,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $86,633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after buying an additional 439,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

