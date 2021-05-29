Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,878 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,064,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,810,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,745 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

