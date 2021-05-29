Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,049,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,622,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $46.51 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18.

