Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,342 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $241.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.62.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

