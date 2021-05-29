Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,046 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

TT stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

