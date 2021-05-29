Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,041 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 81.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $272.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

