Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.41, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS.

NYSE:GES traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 1,488,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,815. Guess’ has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

