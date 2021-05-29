Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $21.85 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $21.85 million and approximately $77,476.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00479115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 545,222,111 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.