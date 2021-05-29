Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Short Interest Up 185.3% in May

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,000 shares, an increase of 185.3% from the April 29th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPORQ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 1,135,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,058. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.39.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $244.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.16 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.