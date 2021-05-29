GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.87

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and traded as low as $6.70. GWG shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 3,592 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $226.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GWG by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in GWG during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in GWG by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GWG by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GWG by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

