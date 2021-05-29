GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $45.61 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001876 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,271,221 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

