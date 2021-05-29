Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Haidilao International stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.