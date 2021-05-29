Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.74

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $4.50. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 30,808 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

