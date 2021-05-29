Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of ($1.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

