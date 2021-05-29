Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.