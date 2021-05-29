Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.11.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. 2,867,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.