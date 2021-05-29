Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.

HBI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,066. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

