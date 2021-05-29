Harbor Financial Services LLC Acquires 200 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $58.55 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $64.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.