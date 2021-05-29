Harbor Financial Services LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Harbor Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,130.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 40,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

