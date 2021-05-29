Harbor Financial Services LLC Sells 12,741 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Harbor Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

