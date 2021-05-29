Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Acquires $131,415.60 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $131,415.60.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.58. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

