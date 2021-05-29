HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $41.75 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 28.8% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $41,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.86. The stock had a trading volume of 529,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,339. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $163.99 and a 52 week high of $238.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.