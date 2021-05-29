HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $79,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.85. 10,477,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,584. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $330.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

