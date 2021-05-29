HBC Financial Services PLLC Invests $494,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

TMO stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.50. 1,618,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,489. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.57 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

