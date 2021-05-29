HBC Financial Services PLLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HBC Financial Services PLLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,682 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 475,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,544. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

