HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $300.60. 1,430,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,123. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $197.26 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.76 and a 200 day moving average of $267.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.