HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $527.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

