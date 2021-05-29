Head to Head Comparison: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Dolphin Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 16.21 $128.56 million $2.00 71.69 Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 2.71 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58% Dolphin Entertainment -37.75% -26.87% -10.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Match Group and Dolphin Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $153.26, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 76.64%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Dolphin Entertainment.

Summary

Match Group beats Dolphin Entertainment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

