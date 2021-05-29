Head to Head Review: BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) vs. Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Nuvve shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Nuvve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRP and Nuvve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $4.44 billion 1.61 $271.93 million $4.02 20.98 Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 6.17% -81.63% 10.70% Nuvve N/A -28.99% -11.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BRP and Nuvve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 3 9 0 2.75 Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00

BRP currently has a consensus target price of $102.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.78%. Nuvve has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.56%. Given Nuvve’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvve is more favorable than BRP.

Summary

BRP beats Nuvve on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. It also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. The company sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

